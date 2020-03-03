Youths wanted in connection with weekend assault in Ballybofey

Three youths are wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Ballybofey.

The incident happened on Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 2.25am.

A man is believed to have been assaulted by the youths who then fled the scene.

He sustained injuries to his face/head and had to be taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University hospital.

If anyone witnessed the incident or if anyone has dash-cam footage, taxi drivers in particular, then please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.