Two derelict houses in Newtowncunningham were burgled at the weekend.

Gardaí in Letterkenny were contacted to attend at the scene of burglaries in Bogay on Sunday last – both were reported at around 3pm

The lock was forced on the front door of both houses. Nothing was stolen from either house.

Gardai are appealing to anyone in the Newtowncunningham area who may have observed unusual activity or vehicles on Sunday or in the days beforehand to notify Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.