St Eunan’s College Letterkenny are through to the FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior (u19) National Cup final.

The Ulster champions beat Chanel College of Coolock Dublin 3-1 in today’s semi final played at Cootehill in Monaghan.

Kealan Dunleavy, Oran Brogan and Darragh Ellison scored the goals for St Eunan’s.

Two of the Goalscorers -Darragh Ellison and Oran Brogan. Photo Stephen Doherty.