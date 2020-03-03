Potential sports field site identified in Glencar

Donegal County Council has confirmed that a privately-owned site in the Glencar area has been identified as a potential site for a sports pitch.

Responding to questions from Cllr Ciaran Brogan, officials said investigations are ongoing, and issues of delivery, funding and management will need to be carefully considered.

They say the will update councillors during the ongoing programme of workshops for the Letterkenny Plan.

Cllr Brogan had previously passed a motion calling on council to develop a football pitch in Glencar.

He says he wants to see this come to fruition in the current council term………..