Over €1.772 million to be paid by tax defaulters in Donegal and Tyrone

45 tax defaulters have been listed by Revenue today, five of them in Donegal, and one in Tyrone.

The Donegal and Tyrone settlements totalled over €1,772,000.

The single biggest settlement in the region was reached with Ballyshannon haulier Jason Taylor, trading as TLS Ireland, who faces a total bill of almost €657,000 in respect of under-declaration of tax.

Stranorlar restauranteur Derek Wong faces a settlement of over €538,000 in respect of under-declaration of tax and VAT, while Letterkenny Management consultant Niall Touhy, trading as The Business Clinic, faces a total bill of almost €337,000 in respect of under-declaration of tax.

Shopkeeper and newsagent James Edward Mc Laughlin of Castle Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana paid almost €92,000 in respect of under-declaration of Capital Acquisitions Tax, former housekeeper Nora O’Donnell of Upper Ballintra, Arranmore paid almost €90,000 in respect of non-declaration of Capital Gains Tax while Sandeep Meehan, a draper from Strabane trading as Fantasy, paid almost €59,000 in respect of under declaration of income tax and VAT.

The full list of tax defaulters is available HERE