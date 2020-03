16 of Met Eireann’s 25 weather stations recorded their wettest February ever last month as a result of storms, Ciara, Dennis and Jorge.

These include Dublin’s Phoenix Park and Malin Head in Donegal where the previous records stretched back to 1850.

Met Eireann says all of its stations rainfall totals were above their Long-Term Average for the month.

Meanwhile, of the 23 stations that record wind, 11 had their windiest February on record.