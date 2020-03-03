LYIT go down to NUIG – FT Report & Reaction



CUFL Division 1 League

LYIT 1 NUIG 4

Letterkenny IT crashed out of the cup in the semi final stage at the hands of NUI Galway after being on top for large parts of the encounter.

Rattling the crossbar inside ten seconds, Colin Kelly later set up Ruairi Casserly for the opener just shy of the half hour as the hosts trailed at the interval.

After the intermission, the hosts had all the opportunities but couldn’t put them away as Kelly doubled the lead for his side with fifteen minutes to go.

The number ten added another two goals for his hat-trick to seal their place in the final.

Liam Walsh netted a late consolation penalty deep into added time.

LYIT Manager Shane Byrne was disappointed with his side’s performance and felt mistakes cost them…

Lyit: Jamie Bell; Connor Gormley, Fionn McClure, Keelin McGill, Keiran Farren; Stephen Doherty, Shaun McBride, Lorcan Toney, BJ Banda; Liam Walsh, Pat Loughrey.

Subs: Davitt Walsh for McBride, Gabriel Aduaka for Loughrey(both 76 mins)

Nuig: Michael Garrety; Mikey Whelan, Calum Crowe, Cillian Doyle, Adam Rooney; Sheagh O’Connor, Caoilshionn O’Dea, Maurice Nugent, Ruairi Casserly; Colin Kelly, Eoin Whelan.

Subs: Aidan O’Halloran for O’Connor(88 mins), Joe Thompson for O’Dea, Shane Sutton for Casserly(both 90 mins)