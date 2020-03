A house in Muff has been ransacked during a weekend burglary.

At some stage on Saturday last between 9.30am and 11am, a home in the Mullaban area was targeted.

The rear door of the property was forced open and the entire house was ransacked. Nothing was stolen from the property.

If anyone can offer any information that would assist with the investigation or if anyone observed any unusual activity/vehicles/people in the area on that date then please call Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.