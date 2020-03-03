Donegal medical volunteer leaves Lesbos after attack

A Donegal GP says she feared for her life when she and a group of colleagues were attacked while volunteering in a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos this week.

Dr Victoria Bradley was travelling in a convoy which came under attack from a group of Greek nationals concerned at the growing numbers of people arriving in the area since Turkey decided last week to open its borders to refugees seeking to reach Europe.

Dr Bradley was volunteering at the camp, which now has over 20,000 people in it, and since the attack, she and her colleagues have left.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes that tensions are growing in the area, and that is leading to a serious situation……………