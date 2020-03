The Donegal hurlers play Armagh in the Allianz League Division 3a Final this Sunday 8th March.

The game was originally fixed for Longford but it has now been moved to Carrickmore in Tyrone.

The winner will gain promotion to Division 2b for next season.

Donegal lost their first game of the campaign but qualified for the final with fourth consective wins over Longford, Louth, Tyrone and Monaghan.