Calls for Severe Weather Assessment Team to take more proactive approach

There are calls for a change of protocols in terms of Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team.

Resources are put in place by the Council during a severe weather event, most recently during Storm Jorge to help alleviate damage caused by such events.

However, Councillor Gary Doherty believes the process needs to be simplified and a more proactive approach taken, similar to other County Councils.

He says the fact that the Council’s emergency line is directed to a call centre in Cork in itself, is convoluted: