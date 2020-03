There’s been a sharp rise in the number of people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital. This morning, the INMO says there were 24 waiting this morning, up from six yesterday. That’s a rise of 18. Of those waiting today, five were on Emergency Department trolleys.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 509 admitted patients awaiting beds, the highest number, 58, at University Hospital, Limerick.