Update: Injured hiker rescued off Errigal

A man who sustained injuries on a hike yesterday has been safely stretchered off Errigal Mountain following a four hour rescue operation.

The rescue operation involved a number of emergency services including the Irish Coast Guard, the Rescue 118 helicopter and volunteers from Donegal Mountain Rescue.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm yesterday afternoon when other hikers came across the man who had sustained head, shoulder and knee injuries.

Difficult weather conditions hampered initial plans to have the casualty airlifted off the mountain.

Efforts were then made to bring the man off the mountain in a stretcher.

The Irish Coastguard was also tasked to assist in the operation and according to Donegal Mountain Rescue, their input was critical in ensuring a speedy and smooth rescue.

The man was carried to Errigal Mountain car park where he received treatment to his injuries inside a waiting ambulance.

Rescue workers have thanked everyone who was involved in the rescue.