Teenagers arrested over disability centre arson attack in Derry

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a weekend break-in and arson attack on a centre for people with disabilities in Derry.

‘Destined’ a charity located on Foyle Street was broken into on Saturday morning with the front door windows of the building smashed and two fires ignited, one in a newly fitted kitchen and the other under the stairs of the premises.

An investigation is continuing with two boys aged 13 and 15 arrested as part of enquiries.

Charlene Keenan is manager of Destined, she says there’s widespread shock over what has happened: