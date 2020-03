A number of homes in south Inishowen will be without water for most of the day after an overnight pipe burst in the area.

Crews are to carry out repair works this morning however as a result; the water supply is to be shut off from 10am – 4pm to facilitate the works.

Homes and businesses in parts of Muff and Burnfoots will be affected.

Cllr Jack Murray has been giving more details about the issue: