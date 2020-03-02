Sligo Councillor to replace Midlands NW MEP Matt Carthy

A Sligo-based councillor is to replace Matt Carthy as the MEP for the Midlands North West constituency.

Chris MacManus, has served as a councillor for over 20 years and steps into the role after Matt Carthy was elected as a TD for Cavan Monaghan in the recent general election.

Mr MacManus says the focus continues to be, rightly, on Brexit and the potential fall-out for Ireland and has vowed to ensure there is no hardening of the border and ensure that Irish interests are strongly and robustly defended in the trade talks.

