Over 350 people awaited in-patient beds at LUH in February

There were six people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to INMO.

Meanwhile the monthly trolley watch report has just been published which shows over 350 people waited at Letterkenny Hospital in February, a fall on figures from 2019.

10,446 admitted patients were without beds in Irish hospitals this month, according to the latest analysis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (attached).

February 2020 saw 23% more people on trolleys than February last year, when 8,515 people were on trolleys.

Letterkenny University Hospital bucked the national trend though.

In February last year, there were 407 people awaiting in-patient beds at the hospital while this year there were 352, representing a fall of 14%.

In a statement today INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said that the long-running trolley crisis has to be priority number one in the government talks.

The INMO is asking the health spokespeople of all the major parties to lift the recruitment embargo, and whatever the make-up of the next government, they will insist that these obstacles to safe staffing are removed immediately.