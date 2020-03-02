Calls on Government to look at new funding model for roads

A motoring expert says the government needs to look at a new model for funding roads.

Conor Faughnan, the Director of Consumer Affairs with AA Ireland was speaking after the association published a Pothole Survey, which shows over 60% of members reporting damage to their vehicles as a result of potholes.

Mr Faughnan told Highland Radio that part of the problem is not enough is being spent on maintenance, particularly after very heavy rain, and that needs to be looked at.

In particular, he says the annual funding model is not working, and a new way needs to be found under which a more forward looking approach can be taken.

He says given the nature of the Irish road network, some potholes are inevitable: