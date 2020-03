The Ulster U20 Football Championship Final between Donegal and Tyrone has been scheduled for Saturday the 7th March in Clones.

Donegal reached the decider with a 1-11 to 0-12 win over Down last Saturday while Tyrone seen off Antrim 11 points to 9 in the other semi final.

The winner will take on the Leinster champions in the All Ireland semi final on St Patrick’s day.

Dublin play Laois on Friday in that decider.