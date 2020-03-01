Tyrone fail to reach Division 3A promotion play-off despite draw with Armagh

Tyrone narrowly missed out on reaching the Division 3A promotion play-off after they played out a 3-16 to 0-25 draw with Armagh.

Armagh started well and led 3-03 to 0-09 after 22 minutes but it was Tyrone who entered half-time in front on a score of 0-16 to 3-05.

Tyrone started the second half well and scored the first two points of the half.

With just three minutes remaining The Red Hands led 0-25 to 3-15 but Armagh drew level in the last minute to book their place in the Division 3A promotion play-off.

After the game Tyrone manager Mattie Lennon spoke with the media…