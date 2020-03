Mark English has claimed his seventh 800 metre National Indoor title today in Abbotstown whilst Finn Valley AC’s John Kelly claimed Gold in the Shot Put.

English claimed the title in a time of one minute 49.09 seconds.

Kelly also set a new Ulster and Donegal record for the Shot Put at 18.35 metres.

James Kelly, brother of John finished second in the same event with a 15.46

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…