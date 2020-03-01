Donegal pick up second league win with victory over Monaghan in Ballyshannon

Donegal have picked up their second win of the National League with a comfortable 2-12 to 0-08 win over Monaghan.

Donegal led 0-03 to 0-01 after 24 minutes before Caolan Ward netted to help Donegal into a 1-05 to 0-02 lead at half-time.

Points from Patrick McBrearty and Niall O’Donnell had Donegal eight points ahead before Conor McCarthy reduced the gap.

Hugh McFadden fired Declan Bonner’s side into a nine point lead when he slotted the ball into the Monaghan net.

Donegal then outscored Monaghan three points to two in the games final 10 minutes to seal their second league win.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Ballyshannon…