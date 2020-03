Donegal Hurlers are in the Division 3A promotion play-off after they defeated Longford 0-19 to 0-13.

In a tight opening half, Longford led 0-11 to 0-10.

Two points from Declan Coulter and one from Lee Henderson fired Mickey McCann’s men two ahead just after the break.

Coulter then added another 21 minutes into the second half before Sam Doherty rounded off the scoring for Donegal.

Tony McGhee reports for Highland Radio Sport…