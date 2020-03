Donegal picked up their second with of the National League after they defeated Monaghan 2-12 to 0-08.

A Caolan Ward goal midway through the first half helped Donegal to a 1-05 to 0-02 lead at half-time.

Hugh McFadden netted 20 minutes into the second half to help Declan Bonner’s side to claim their second league win of the season.

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke with Declan Bonner…