Caolan Ward and Ryan McHugh on Donegal’s win over Monaghan

Donegal have recorded their second National League win of the season after they defeated Monaghan 2-12 to 0-08 in Ballyshannon.

Declan Bonner’s side started well and led 1-05 to 0-02 at half-time with their goal coming from the boot of Caolan Ward.

A strong second half performance was rounded off by a Hugh McFadden goal 20 minutes into the half.

Two points from Man of the Match, Michael Langan in the final five minutes of the game helped Donegal leapfrog Monaghan in the table.

Donegal goal scorer Caolan Ward gave his thoughts to Tom Comack after today’s victory…

Tom also spoke with Ryan McHugh after today’s game…