WHO raise Covid-19 global spread level to ‘very high’

The risk of a global spread of the coronavirus has reached its highest possible level.

The World Health Organisation has raised it from ‘high’ to ‘very high’, bringing the rest of the world in line with China.

David Harper is a former WHO adviser – he says that means an immediate response is needed, as soon as there’s a suspected case:

However, a Monaghan GP claims there’s far too much needless concern over the coronavirus in Ireland.

A Northern Irish patient is still being treated for the illness in Belfast, after becoming the island’s first case.

They got it after travelling from Italy, which has 888 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

But Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says there’s little chance of a similar epidemic here – and is urging people not to panic: