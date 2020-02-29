Tyrone U20 reach Ulster Final with victory over Antrim

Tyrone are through to the Ulster Under 20 final after they beat Antrim 0-11 to 0-09 in Lavey.

At half-time it was Antrim who were ahead as they led 0-04 to 0-02.

Paul Devlin’s side began the second half strongly and fired over three unanswered scores to nudge in front.

Antrim leveled again before Tyrone scored five points in a row to take control of the game.

The Saffron County battled to close the gap but they ran out of time as Tyrone set up an Ulster Final clash with Donegal.

Paul Devlin spoke with Francis Mooney after Tyrone’s win today…