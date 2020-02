Tyrone inflicted Dublin’s first league of the season with a 1-10 to 1-07 win at Healy Park.

In a low scoring game played in bad weather conditions, the sides went in level at 1-2 to 0-5, with Dublin’s goal coming from Colm Basquel.

In the second half, the sides exchanged scores and were level four times in the second half before Rory Brennan netted with just one minute left in normal time.

After the game, Mickey Harte spoke with the media…