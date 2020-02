Finn Valley AC’s Sommer Lecky has finished in a joint Gold medal position in the High Jump event in the National Senior Indoor Championships.

Lecky and Phillipa Rogan both jumped 1.75 metres to claim Gold.

Mark English unexpectedly won his 800 metres heat after it was speculated that the Letterkenny man wouldn’t be taking part in the Championships.

English will now defend his National title on Sunday.

Highland Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the latest…