Donegal are through to the Ulster Under 20 final after they beat Down 1-11 to 0-12.

In a close encounter it was an Aaron Doherty goal three minutes from time that ultimately settled the tie in Donegal’s favour.

Shaun Paul Barrett’s men will now face Tyrone in the final.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett…

Diarmaid also got the thoughts of Donegal’s Ethan Harkin…