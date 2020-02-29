RSA advise motorists not to drive unless necessary

Motorists are being advised not to drive today unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Storm Jorge will bring wind speeds of up to 145 kilometres an hour today – which is likely to cause severe disruption.

Orange wind warnings will be in place throughout the country by lunchtime today – with red warnings for Galway and Clare.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says people should avoid driving, if possible:

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council have activated their Severe Weather Assessment Team and all Council resources are at a heightened state of readiness in preparation for the arrival of Storm Jorge.

A status orange wind warning is in place for the county from 12 noon today until 3am on Sunday a status yellow rain warning has also been issued with winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected.

The Council say given the extent of rainfall over the past three weeks the ground is at saturation point and with the combination of weakened ground and high winds there is a high likelihood of trees falling during this period.