Late Brennan goal gives Tyrone victory over Dublin

Tyrone picked up their third National League win of the season with a 1-10 to 1-07 win over Dublin in Healy Park.

Colm Basqel fired in the first score of the game when he netted for the All Ireland champions after just two minutes.

At half-time the sides were level 1-2 to 0-5.

The second half began with the sides exchanging scores before points from Niall Scully and Dean Rock had Dublin ahead.

Two points from Niall Morgan and a point from Darren McCurry had Tyrone ahead by one before Dean Rock leveled the game again.

With just one minute left in normal time Rory Brennan fired his shot by Evan Comerford in the Dublin goal to give Tyrone the two points.

Francis Mooney reports from Omagh…