It’s yet another busy weekend of action in the Allianz National Football League.

With Round Five of the competition playing host to a number of crucial fixtures for North West sides. Tyrone face All Ireland champions in Healy Park, Derry face a long trip down to Cork and Donegal take on Monaghan in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon.

Tom Comack was joined by Tyrone All-Star defender John Lynch to preview the weekend’s action…