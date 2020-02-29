Donegal U20 beat Down to reach Ulster Final

Donegal Under 20’s will play in next weekend’s Ulster Final after they defeated Down 1-11 to 0-12.

In a tight opening half the sides were level at five points a piece at half-time.

Down started the second half with two quick scores before points from Conor McHugh and Rory O’Donnell brought the sides level again.

The sides then exchanged two scored a piece before Rory O’Donnell pointed to fired Donegal ahead.

Aaron Doherty then found the back of the Down net to give Donegal a four point lead.

Down then got two scores late on but it wasn’t enough as Donegal book their Ulster final place.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gary McDaid report for Highland Radio Sport…