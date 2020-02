There were defeats today for the North West side’s in the All Ireland Division 2C.

City of Derry went down 33-5 at Clonmel.

At half time Derry trailed 7-5 but a strong second half performance from Clonmel saw them claim victory.

Midleton came from behind the defeat Omagh 19-15.

Omagh led 15-12 with a few minutes remaining but a late try gave Midleton the win and moved them to within two points of City of Derry at the bottom end of the table.