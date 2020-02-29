Big tournament ahead for Donegal golfers

A series of qualifiers will take place in the coming weeks for the International King’s Cup, a major amateur competition played in honour of the late, great Arnold Palmer.

Open to men and women, the format is fourball betterball and there will be a qualifier at Donegal Golf Club on Friday, March 6.

Donegal players have made it onto the team in previous years.

The national qualifier will be held at Glasson Golf Club near Athlone.

The International Kings Cup is a three-day 54-hole tournament between Team USA and Team Ireland. It will be played at Castlerock Golf Club in May.