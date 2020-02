Police in Strabane have charged three males with a number of offences including possessing an offensive weapon and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

The three, aged 17, 22 and 32 are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court later today.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

The charges are in relation to a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane yesterday.