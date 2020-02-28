The Score – 27/02/20

The Score presented by Diarmaid Doherty is broadcast Thursday evenings from 7.05pm to 8pm.

On this week’s edition of The Score, Diarmaid is joined by Patsy McGonigle to talk about the prospects of Donegal’s athletes in this weekend’s National Indoor Championships.

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan and Derry City manager Declan Devine will be previewing their respective sides’ League of Ireland Premier Division games.

The inaugural North West of Ulster Cup gets underway this weekend, and Diarmaid is joined by Ulster Senior League secretary Niall Callaghan to preview the competition.

We’ll also hear from Donegal senior football manager Declan Bonner and senior hurling manager Mickey McCann as their respective teams continue their national league seasons.

And finally, Donegal Ladies’ minor football manager Greg Harkin will be previewing their matchup against Fermanagh this weekend as they get their Ulster Championship campaign underway.