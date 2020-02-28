Questions raised over Donegal gritting programme

It’s been claimed that a gritting lorry which was due to treat roads in the Glenties Municipal District yesterday was redirected to the Stranorlar area, because another lorry broke down there.

Donegal County Council issued a warning that route 11, which covers Dungloe, Burtonport and Loughanure went mostly untreated and for motorists to take care.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says he understands this is because a lorry was diverted, and if that is the case, then serious questions need to be answered.

He says he’s written to the the council’s Roads Director, seeking urgent clarification: