It was a frustrating night for Finn Harps in Turners Cross as the Ballybofey side lost 1-0 to Cork City.

The win was Cork’s first of the year while the defeat was the first of the campaign for Harps.

Alec Byrne scored the games winning goal in the second half but Harps had one disallowed before half time as new signing Alex Kogler had his effort ruled out.