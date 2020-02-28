Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter win big at planning awards!

Donegal County Council in conjunction with the Cathedral Quarter Group has won the Presidents Highly Commended Project award at the Irish Planning Institute’s awards night in Dublin last night.

The Church Lane Heritage project Letterkenny was shortlisted for the Irish Planning Awards 2019/2020.

The project was nominated for a participation and engagement award from the Irish Planning Institute.

It’s the first major national award for both Donegal County Council and Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter.

Secretary of the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Donnan Harvey says it will be important to build on the momentum going forward: