The HSE has been accused of making empty promises on various health issues in Donegal.

A large number of motions and questions are put before the Regional Health Forum on a regular basis but it’s thought the responses, more often than enough, never materialise.

Member of the regional west health forum Cllr Gerry McMonagle says frustration is growing among the Donegal delegation.

He says the county deserves to get the same healthcare as everywhere else: