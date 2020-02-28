Four appear in court after disturbance at funeral in Strabane

Three men and a 17 year old have appeared at Derry Magistrates Court following a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane yesterday.

The 17, 22 and 32 year old were arrested after the funeral and following a significant seizure of dangerous weapons.

While an 18 year old from Ballybofey was arrested before he could attend the funeral.

District Judge Barney McElholm said if it wasn’t for the prompt action of the police yesterday there could have been a blood bath.

32 year old John Anthony Doherty of Riverside Caravan Park, Queensbury Wales pleaded guilty to charges of possessing a Stanley knife and cocaine, driving without insurance and having no L plates.

He was sentenced to 5 months suspended for 3 years, fined £425 and disqualified for 12 months.

Gery Stokes, 22 of Kearney Villas, Gulladuff was sentenced to 3 months suspended for 12 for possessing a meat cleaver. He was observed by police discarding the item under a vehicle in the church car park yesterday morning.

18 year old Thomas Scully of Donegal Road, Ballybofey was charged with being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital, possessing a knife and a screwdriver. He was arrested after police received a report of a man having a psychotic incident in Strabane in the early hours of February 27th.

He was sentenced to 3 months suspended for 2 years.

The 17 year old, from Belfast was charged with two counts of possessing an axe.

Bail was granted and the youth is to appear again on March 20th.