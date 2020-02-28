Fire regulations there for a reason, warns leading Donegal lecturer

A leading lecturer on fire safety in Donegal is warning that strict regulations for fire safety certificates are there for a reason and need to be upheld.

Rory McShane was reacting to comments made by Cllr Ciaran Brogan who is calling for a review of the regulations because some businesses in Donegal are said to be struggling in meeting the high standards.

Mr. McShane who is a lecturer in fire safety engineering at the LYIT says the template used in the county is the same one used everywhere.

While he did acknowledge that businesses don’t see a return financially on a certificate, they will have peace of mind that their building is up to spec: