Council activates Severe Weather Assessment Team ahead of Storm Jorge

Donegal County Council have activated their Severe Weather Assessment Team and all Council resources are at a heightened state of readiness in preparation for the arrival of Storm Jorge.

A status orange wind warning is in place for the county from 12 noon tomorrow until 3am on Sunday a status yellow rain warning has also been issued.

The Council say given the extent of rainfall over the past three weeks the ground is at saturation point and with the combination of weakened ground and high winds there is a high likelihood of trees falling during this period.

As this period of unsettled weather is approaching its third week people are being asked to keep an eye out for elderly neighbours or other vulnerable people who may be affected by either localised flooding or by blocked access routes due to fallen trees / power lines. There is also a risk of power outages over the weekend due to fallen power lines and people are advised to put practical measures in place such as having their mobile phones charged and to have a torch or lamp readily available.

Motorists are being reminded to take extra care while driving and to keep an eye out for fallen trees and power lines and to be aware that there is a high possibility of encountering flooded roads as well over the weekend.

The Irish Coast Guard is also advising the public along coastal areas to ‘Stay back, stay high and stay dry’.

Given the limitations on Council resources to respond to all possible locations, the Council is asking property owners / occupiers in areas susceptible to surface water flooding, to take proactive measures themselves including erecting flood barriers / sandbags to protect their properties.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.