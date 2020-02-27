Update: Third man arrested after disturbance at funeral in Strabane

Another man has been arrested following a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane this morning.

Three men in total have now been arrested, they are aged 17, 22 and 32.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond says a significant proactive policing operation was in place this morning in the Melmount Road area to prevent disorder and keep people safe.

While there have been no reports of any serious injures, a number of dangerous weapons have been seized including hatchets and Stanley knives.

Chief Superintendent Bond says they are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and has appealed to anyone with influence to help bring about a calm resolution to the current issues.

It has also been confirmed that no shots were fired at the Church on the Melmount Road contrary to online suggestions.

Local Councillor Raymond Barr met with the PSNI this afternoon: