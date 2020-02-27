Traffic calming measures at Manorcunningham a step closer

Safety measures on the main street in Manorcunningham seem to be a step closer after what’s been described as a very positive meeting.

A number of Cllrs along with road engineers from Donegal County Council met in the village yesterday and it was noted that some motorists were speeding through the main thoroughfare.

The meeting was called after Cllr Donal Kelly raised the urgent need for traffic calming measures there at the latest sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District.

Cllr Kelly is confident that a number of options will now be explored by the engineers in a bid to curb the problem: