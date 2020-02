A Status Orange weather warning has been issued for the west coast as Storm Jorge approaches Ireland this weekend.

The wind warning will be in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim from Saturday morning into the early hours of Sunday.

The storm, which was named by the Spanish Met Office, will bring winds of up to 85 kilometres per hour, with gusts potentially reaching 130 kilometres per hour.

A yellow wind warning will be in place for the rest of the country.