Routes in west Donegal go untreated as lorry breaks down

Donegal County Council has stated that all major routes have been gritted from 5am this morning however one of their lorries has broken down resulting in roads around Dungloe, Burtonport and Loughanure going untreated.

They are advising that these routes will be slippy and for motorists to take extra care.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa – **potentially untreated**

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town