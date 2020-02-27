Routes in west Donegal go untreated as lorry breaks down

Donegal County Council has stated that all major routes have been gritted from 5am this morning however one of their lorries has broken down resulting in roads around Dungloe, Burtonport and Loughanure going untreated.
They are advising that these routes will be slippy and for motorists to take extra care.
Donegal gritting route index as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa – **potentially untreated**
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town