‘Motorists at risk’ over flooding issues on busy N15 route

There are renewed calls for action on flooding issues in the Finn Valley as a vast amount of land is said to be saturated for weeks.

One area of particular concern is the main Lifford to Stranorlar road with a significant amount of water gathering along the route.

Local Cllr Gary Doherty says it’s posing a serious health and safety risk to motorists.

With a prolonged period of bad weather and more heavy rain forecast this weekend, he says there’s an onus on both Donegal County Council and the TII to address these issues in tandem with planned mitigation works for the area: